Head of Uzbekistan’s biggest insurance company appointed

2017-06-06 15:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 6

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Rustam Azimov, who previously served as deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan, has been appointed as the new director general of the Uzbekinvest National Export-Import Insurance Company, a representative of the insurance company told Trend.

Meanwhile, the Uzbek president’s office told Trend that according to a presidential decree, Azimov has been dismissed from his post of the deputy prime minister in connection with the appointment to another position.

Rustam Azimov was the country’s Macroeconomy and Statistics Minister in 2000-2002, Economy Minister – in 2003-2005. He served as Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance from 2005 to 2016.

In December 2016, Azimov was dismissed from his position of the Finance Minister and was appointed Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister.