President Aliyev: Transparency in public administration is a success of Azerbaijan’s anti-corruption policy

2017-06-06 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to establishment of multiculturalism and intercultural dialogue, said President Ilham Aliyev in his message to participants of the Third Meeting of the Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Member States, ongoing in Baku.

Ilham Aliyev’s message was read out by Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, Department Head Fuad Alasgarov on June 6.

“Announcing this year as ‘The Year of Islamic Solidarity’ and holding the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games reflect the significance Azerbaijan attaches to the Islamic values and the unity in the Muslim world,” said the president in his letter.

Noting that the Economic Cooperation Organization’s members share common history, culture and religion, Ilham Aliyev said it is positive case that Azerbaijan hosts this ECO event dedicated to the fight against corruption and human rights protection.

Being an active ECO member, Azerbaijan has hosted the organization’s two summits, as well as chaired it in 2012 and 2017, said President Aliyev.

“During its chairmanship, our country made significant contributions to the organization’s development and deepening of cooperation,” he added.

Today, Azerbaijan is a modern country, which has achieved sustainable economic development, said the president’s message.

“We have had significant achievements in political, economic and social spheres. A transparent public relations system has been created in our country, and the activity of democratic institutions, human rights and freedoms have been ensured. Legislation that meets international requirements, effective operation of specialized institutional structures, and ensuring transparency in public administration are the successes of our anti-corruption policy,” noted the Azerbaijani president.

“A model of public services provision that we have introduced is internationally considered as the best practice to prevent corruption,” he added.

President Ilham Aliyev also expressed confidence that this event of the Economic Cooperation Organization will contribute to further strengthening of cooperation.