ING Bank: Azerbaijani Central Bank may cut discount rate in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) may reduce the discount rate to 12 percent in 2018, according to Dutch ING Bank’s “Russia & CIS macro outlook” report.

Currently, the CBA discount rate is 15 percent.

ING Bank experts noted that the discount rate in Azerbaijan will not change during 2017.

Earlier, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov said it is planned to discuss the issue of revising the discount rate in mid-June 2017.

The CBA last revised its discount rate in September 2016 and increased it to 15 percent.