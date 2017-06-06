Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran to coordinate railway freight traffic

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Railway authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran will create a working group to coordinate joint work, said Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in a message June 6.

The decision was made in Tbilisi at a meeting of Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov with CEO of Georgian Railways Mamuka Bakhtadze and Chairman of the Board and President of Iran Railways Saeed Mohammadzadeh.

Participants of the meeting also decided to organize the movement of container trains on the Poti/Batumi - Astara - Poti/Batumi route, and in the future – on the route Gazvin - Tehran/Bandar-Abbas - Gazvin.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to start negotiations with sea freight carriers in order to optimize the prices for cargo transportation on the sea section of the route.

During the meeting, the three sides also discussed freight traffic from the Persian Gulf and India (through Azerbaijan and Georgia) to Europe and back, including through the Iranian ports, as well as several other issues.

A trilateral protocol was signed at the end of the meeting.