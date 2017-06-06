Iran negotiating to sell heavy water to Asian, European countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran is negotiating with Asian and European countries to sell heavy water, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said, ILNA news agency reported June 6.

Several Asian countries have expressed interest to buy heavy water from Iran, but no contract has been finalized so far, he said, without unveiling the countries.

Talks are also underway between Iran and certain European countries for heavy water deal, Kamalvandi said.

An Iranian company is carrying out the talks, he said, adding that negotiations are still at the technical stage.

Once the technical issues are settled the parties will discuss political issues, Kamalvandi said.

Iran and the P5+1 group of countries – the US, UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany – finalized a deal on Iran’s nuclear program in July 2015.

The landmark deal was implemented in January 2016 easing international sanction on the Islamic Republic in return for curbing the country’s nuclear activity.

Iran's stock of heavy water reached 128.2 tons, just below a 130-ton limit, the IAEA report said. Iran was building one such reactor but it has had its core removed under the nuclear deal and is being redesigned.

Tehran has already breached that limit twice since the deal took effect, prompting the IAEA to express "concerns" and drawing rebukes from Washington and other Western powers.

The deal calls for any excess amount to be sold to a foreign buyer.