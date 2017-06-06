Customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget up by almost 15%

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan transferred almost 974.9 million manats to the state budget in January-May 2017 that is by 14.6 percent more than in the same period of 2016, according to the Committee’s report.

The Committee transferred almost 216.8 million manats to the state budget in May 2017. Revenues from customs duties amounted to 57.8 million manats, from the value added tax – 149.91 million manats, from excise duties – almost 6.25 million manats and from highway-user tax – 2.8 million manats in May 2017.

Revenues from customs duties rose by 17.14 percent in May 2017, as compared to the same month of 2016. Revenues from VAT increased by 16.8 percent, while revenues from excise duties fell by 2.6 times and from highway-user tax – by 4.3 times.

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget is 2.2 billion manats for 2017.

(1.7021 manats = $1 on June 6)