Turkish PM: US taking wrong approach to combating terrorism

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

By supporting and arming one terrorist group in the fight against another one, the US is making a mistake, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

He was giving a speech at the Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress in Ankara city June 6.

Any action, which may put Turkey’s borders and the country’s people in danger, will be brutally suppressed, he noted.

It was earlier reported that the US was arming the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) terrorist groups against the so-called Islamic State (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group.

It was also reported that the US transferred weapons to the terrorist groups during an operation in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

