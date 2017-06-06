Iranian presidential aide forecasts cabinet reshuffle

2017-06-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:Iran’s Hassan Rouhani who has recently been reelected as the country’s president would consider a cabinet reshuffle in his second term, a presidential advisor suggested.Mohammad Ali Nafafi, a senior advisor to Rouhani, has forecasted that the president would change about half of the current ministers in his second term, Tasnim news agency reported.Hassan Rouhani earlier criticized those minsters that refused to back his government’s performance during the country’s presidential campaign in May.While some observers suggest the president is likely to appoint more pro-reform ministers in the second term, Rouhani earlier pledged to get use of younger ministers compared to the current cabinet.Iranians re-elected Hassan Rouhani as the country’s president on May 19 election for a four-year term.