Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation opens season of national competitions

2017-06-06 18:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The 24th Baku Championship and Azerbaijan Championship among Age Categories in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, as well as the 24th Azerbaijan Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics will be held on the first days of summer, on June 9-10, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

In total, 134 gymnasts will represent Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, Ojag Sport and Neftchi clubs, Sports School of Nizami District, as well as Balakan, Shabran and Sumgayit within the two-day tournament.

The first day of the competitions will start with the performances of women’s artistic gymnasts in the age categories of beginners, youngsters, pre-juniors, juniors and children.

Furthermore, the acrobats will join the event. Women’s Groups, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs and Men’s Pairs included into the age categories of juniors, pre-juniors and children will demonstrate their mastery.

The second day of the tournament will continue with the performances of the acrobats as well.

Finally, the men’s artistic gymnasts will compete for the medals at the end of the competitions. The events will be completed with decisive performances of the athletes in age categories of juniors, pre-juniors, children, youngsters, minors and babies.