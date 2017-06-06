F1 ticket voucher exchange process starts in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the organizer of the Formula 1 competitions in Azerbaijan, has announced that the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ticketholders will be able to exchange their ticket vouchers for actual tickets June 1-25.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Azerbaijan’s capital on June 22-25.

Ticketholders are asked to bring their ID with them to get their tickets. Only the person whose name is on the voucher can exchange it for a ticket. General ticket sales are continuing at Baku city box offices and online.

Ticketholders will be able to exchange their vouchers in Baku at the following ticket sale points:

Booking offices Address Working hours (GMT +4) 28 Mall Azadlig Ave., 45 10:00 - 22:00 “ASAN Service” center No.1 (AMAY) ASAN, Alfred Nobel Ave., 23 10:00 - 19:00 “ASAN Service” center No.3 (Fresco Supermarket) ASAN, Abbas Mirza Sharifzadeh Str., 157 10:00 - 19:00 Ganjlik Mall Fatali Khan Khoyski Str., 38 10:00 - 22:00 Heydar Aliyev Palace Bulbul Ave., 35 11:00 - 19:00 Kiosk 1 (Azerbaijan CinemaPlus) Intersection of Rasulzadeh and Aziz Aliyev streets 12:00 - 21:00 Kiosk 2 (Kontinental Supermarket) Nizami Str., 95 11:00 - 19:00 Kiosk 3 (Government House) Uzeyir Hajıbayli Str., 69 10:00 - 18:00 Park Bulvar Neftchilar Ave., 92 10:00 - 22:00

Online ticket vouchers should be exchanged for an actual ticket before the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts. Access to the race area with ticket vouchers will not be permitted.

Ticketholders are advised not to postpone exchanging their vouchers as long queues are expected during the race weekend.

For inquiries, please contact: bilet@bakugp.az

For more information about all ticket options and grandstands, please visit: www.bakucitycircuit.com