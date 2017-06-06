Karabakh conflict can be solved only through negotiations: Lavrov

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved only through negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov was addressing the students of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, TASS agency reported June 6.

“There is no other way except for negotiations,” he said.

Lavrov stressed that despite a set of principles has already been worked out during talks, it is necessary to agree on a number of very complex details covering very sensitive issues.

“But we do not stop doing our best,” he said. “As you know, Russia together with the US and France, is a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, as part of which we regularly meet with the sides of the conflict.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.