Twenty-five injured as 2 trains collide in Tehran subway

2017-06-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Collision of two trains in the Tarasht subway station in western Tehran left 25 injured, seven of them were dispatched to hospital for medical treatment, Public Relations Manager of Tehran Subway Ehsan Moqaddam said, IRNA reported June 6.

“One train was in the station when another one approached from behind and hit it,” he said.

The accident occurred at 18:15 Tehran time (UTC/GMT +4:30).

Rescue teams and ambulances were rushed to the scene of accident to rescue victims.