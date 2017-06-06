Azerbaijan’s gas export to Turkey down

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan supplied almost 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January-March 2017, as compared to 1.71 billion cubic meters in January-March 2016, says a report posted on the website of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In 2016, Azerbaijan supplied 6.48 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, as compared to 6.17 billion cubic meters in 2015.

According to the report, Turkey imported 16.2 billion cubic meters of gas in January-March 2017, some 11.95 billion cubic meters of which were imported via pipelines, and 4.25 billion cubic meters accounted for the LNG import.

Azerbaijan’s share in total volume of gas imported by Turkey stood at 9.86 percent in January-March 2017.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum).

Turkey has a contract for the annual purchase of 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan's offshore Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

