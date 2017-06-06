Lap record may be broken at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

It is not planned to increase maximum speed at the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku June 22-25, on the contrary, the speed may be somewhat reduced, Charlie Whiting, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) safety delegate, Formula One race director, said June 6.

He said that because this year the width of F1 cars and their tires will be increased, it is not expected that the maximum speed at the competitions will be higher than last year.

Whiting expressed belief that the lap record will be broken at the F1 competitions this year, because increasing the width of cars and their tires will contribute to their passing the circuit faster. Last year, the lap record for a six kilometer circuit was one minute 46 seconds, he added.

Whiting noted that both Baku and the race track are ready for the Formula 1 competitions, and everything is organized at a high level.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Azerbaijan’s capital on June 22-25.