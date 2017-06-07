Rex Tillerson: United States looks forward to even greater co-op with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Republic Day.

"On behalf of the American people, I want to extend my sincere congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the commemoration of their Republic Day.

The United States and Azerbaijan share a strong partnership, built through years of cooperation on energy and security issues as well as dialogue on democratic principles. As the month of Ramadan begins, I also congratulate Azerbaijan on its rich history, including the establishment of the first Muslim-majority parliamentary republic 99 years ago. Then, as now, you had a vision and worked to make it a reality. The United States encourages efforts to build a more secure and prosperous nation that respects the fundamental freedoms of its people. We also remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The United States looks forward to even greater cooperation with Azerbaijan across all areas of our relationship in the years to come" said Rex Tillerson in his letter.