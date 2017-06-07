Iran Parliament attack reportedly ends as 4 terrorists killed (UPDATING) (VIDEO)

The latest on the Iran Parliament attack

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

14:37 (UTC +4) All four terrorists who attacked Iran’s Parliament have been killed and the attack has ended, ISNA news agency reports.

14:10 (UTC +4) Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaqari says the terrorists walked into the Parliament in women outfit.

He said the security forces killed one terrorist and another one blew himself up, Tasnim reported.

The security forces caught the other shooters. Their number is not reported.

13:58 (UTC +4) Iranian MPs are being evacuated from the Parliament building in groups of 5 to 7 people under protection of the IRGC, Mehr news agency reports.

13:53 (UTC +4)‎ Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani downplayed the June 7 terror attack on the Parliament, IRNA news agency reported.

“The security forces will deliver a severe blow against the terrorists,” Larijani said, adding that this is “a minor issue”, but reveals that the terrorists pursue troublemaking.

13:30 (UTC +4)‎ Iran's Mehr news agency reported that gunfire stopped in Iran's parliament. Police deployed UAVs in its operations against the terrorists in the Parliament.

13:17(UTC +4) Fars news agency says ISIS has claimed responsibility for the today’s terror attacks in Tehran.

13:10 (UTC +4) ISNA news agency reports that at least 35 have been transported to nearby hospitals following two terror attacks this morning in Tehran.

13:00 (UTC +4)‎ Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has arrived at Iran’s Parliament. Iran’s Intelligence Ministry urged people not to use the subway today.

12:37 (UTC +4) Police have deployed snipers to buildings surrounding the parliament building in Tehran. Shooting inside the building has intensified.

12:36 (UTC+4)‎ An explosion occurred on the 5th floor of the Iranian parliament, where the attackers are positioned and exchanging fire with security forces, Tasnim news agency reported.

Reportedly one of the terrorists exploded himself inside the building.

12:25 (UTC +4)‎ Mehr news agency reported that the attackers in the parliament are running low on ammo, but they seem to have suicide vests on, which may explode.

12:01 (UTC +4)‎ Unconfirmed reports say seven people were killed in Iran's parliament shooting, while four people have been taken hostage, Tasnim news agency reported.

11:58 (UTC +4)‎ The death toll at the parliament attack in Iran has risen to two people, local media outlets reported.

11:49 (UTC+4)‎ Currently, the situation in the Iranian parliament is stable. Ardabil representative Hemayat Mirzadeh told Trend he and his colleagues are attending their regular sessions in the parliament.

“One of the four men who attacked the Iranian Parliament has been arrested,” he told Trend.

11:33 (UTC+4) A well-informed source told Trend on condition of anonymity that a security guard has been killed following attack at Parliament building. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s office has raised security following the terrorist attack in Tehran.

11:25 (UTC+4)‎ Fire exchanges continue between security forces and armed attackers in Iran's parliament building, Tasmim news agency reported. Iran's counter-terrorism Special Forces(NOPO )have been dispatched to the parliament.

11:15 (UTC+4)‎ According to Fars news agency one of gunmen inside the parliament is a suicide bomber, currently surrounded by security forces.

11:01 (UTC+4)‎ Iran's Mizan news agency quoted Akbar Ranjbarzadeh, a presidium member of the parliament as saying the attackers are 4 people and 8 people were injured in the attack. IRNA reported the arm attackers have targeted pedestrians at streets around parliament building in Tehran, Asr-e Iran portal reported.

Elyas Hazrati, an Iranian MP also said that the attackers were armed with two AK-47and a pistol.

10:40‎ (UTC+4)‎ Unconfirmed news by Tasnim news agency reporter inside Parliament says one security guard died of injuries.

10:31‎ (UTC+4)‎ Three people including a security guard reportedly have been injured in a shooting incident in Iran’s parliament on June 7, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

Reportedly unknown men fired several rounds at the guards protecting the parliament building in Tehran, wounding one of them.

According to initial reports, the assailants opened their way into the parliament building while shooting at the guards, leading to the injury of three people.

Conflicting reports suggest Iran parliament's attackers arrested, however, some reports have not confirmed his arrest and say fire exchanges continue.

