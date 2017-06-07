OSCE MG co-chairs expected in Baku in mid-June

2017-06-07 14:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are expected to arrive in Baku in mid-June, presumably on June 19, a diplomatic source told Trend June 7.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.