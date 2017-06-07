Baku to host Indian food festival

2017-06-07 14:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Baku to host Indian food festival on Sunday, June 11, Indian Embassy in Baku said in a message.

The festival will take place at Hyatt Kishmish Hall from 11am to 5pm (UTC +4). Entry ticket is 2 AZN.

The event is organized by Indian Association in Azerbaijan and the Embassy of India.

The Festival is an opportunity to enjoy Indian cuisine from different parts of India, shopping before summer holiday starts, introducing Indian traditions, surprise cultural themes, best prizes from Raffle draw and many more, the Embassy said.

The event is child-friendly.

The food festival will be held within a year-long ‘India-Azerbaijan Friendship Dostluq Festival’ to mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries. Indian Embassy in Baku has organized a number of several cultural events as a part of this festival since last fall.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova