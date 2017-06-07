ECO member states adopt Baku Declaration against corruption

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Baku today hosted a meeting after the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of ECO Member States, held June 6.

During today’s meeting, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov expressed hope that the knowledge and experience gained at the event, which was held with financial and organizational support of the Azerbaijan government, help raise the activities against corruption in ECO states to a new level.

ECO Deputy Secretary General Seyed Jalaledin Alavi Sabzevari said the Baku event made an important contribution to the strengthening of cooperation between ECO countries.

Following the meeting, member countries of the ECO adopted the Baku Declaration for cooperation against corruption.

ECO member states agreed that they will send “red alerts” in respect of those who committed corruption crimes, and this was also reflected in the Baku Declaration.