Security restored at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum: report says

2017-06-07 14:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Security was restored at the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in Tehran, IRIB news agency reported June 7.

According to an informed source, a bomber blew himself up, another one was shot dead by security forces, and eventually the law enforcement forces detained a female assailant who was earlier wounded.

Four pilgrims were wounded. A mausoleum gardener is among the victims.

Two separate attacks took place in Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building. Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine.

In both attacks people reportedly got wounded and killed.

Fars news agency says that ISIS has claimed responsibility for today’s terror attacks in Tehran.

In a comment to Trend, Kazem Jalali, the head of Parliament Research Center, said the June 7 terror attacks in Tehran were “blind attacks”.