Baku Higher Oil School students awarded with int’l certificates

2017-06-07 14:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Four-day seminar on Enhanced Oil Recovery completed its work at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). It was arranged upon initiative of INPEX company with organizational support from BHOS and SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International LLC.

The lectures and demonstrations at the seminar were provided by Professor of Waseda University (Japan) Masanori Kurihara, Research associate of the Waseda University Utomo Pratama, INPEX Vice President on Asset Management Akihiko Kurashina and representatives of INPEX Takuya Muta and Yukito Nomura.

The best participants were presented certificates of successful completion of the seminar by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and INPEX Vice President on Asset Management Akihiko Kurashina.