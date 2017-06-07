Operations on SOCAR bonds exceed $3.8M in May

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The volume of purchase and sale of bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR reached almost $3.82 million on the secondary market in May 2017, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website.

According to data of PSG Capital Investment Company, which operates as market maker of SOCAR bonds, 3,799 bonds were bought and sold in May 2017.

The message says that 1,790 bonds were obtained by individuals, 2,009 bonds – by legal entities. The cost of bonds rose from $1,004 to $1,008 in May, according to the message.

SOCAR started selling its bonds, worth $100 million (100,000 bonds, each worth $1,000), on Sept. 20, 2016. The sale of SOCAR bonds in Azerbaijan’s secondary market began Oct. 18.

SOCAR bonds will be in circulation until 2021, with 5 percent yield and a payment carried out once in three months.

