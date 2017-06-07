New senior director appointed at Azerbaijani bank

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Anar Bayramov has been appointed as new senior director of Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank OJSC, the bank told Trend June 7.

Thus, the number of senior directors at AFB Bank reached three people: Along with Bayramov, Aynur Shirinova and Lala Guliyeva, who are members of the bank’s Management Board, are also the bank’s senior directors.

AFB Bank obtained its license to operate as a bank in December 2008.

Two individuals (0.36 percent) and Gilan LLC (99.64 percent) are shareholders of the bank.

As of April 1, 2017, total capital of AFB Bank amounts to 82.17 million manats, and the authorized capital – 79.8 million manats.

(1.7022 manats = $1 on June 7)