Germany to station its air force in Jordan

2017-06-07 15:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Germany, after withdrawing forces from the Turkish Incirlik air base, will station its Air Force in Jordan, Jordanian media outlets reported.

The German Air Force will be stationed at the Al Azraq air base.

Germany will start pulling out its forces of the Incirlik air base in the coming weeks.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier said that Turkey had not allowed a group of German MPs to visit the Incirlik air base.

Cavusoglu noted that German MPs can currently visit only the Konya air force base in Turkey.

Turkey had earlier blocked a group of German lawmakers from visiting the servicemen at the Incirlik air base prompting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to suggest that Berlin may consider moving 250 troops stationed at the air base to one of the neighboring countries.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a possible withdrawal of the German Air Force contingent from the Incirlik air base in southern Turkey poses no problem for Ankara. Turkey remains a key country – member of NATO in the Middle East. The Incirlik air base is one of the main bases of the US and NATO in the region.

Planes of the US-led coalition members, which participate in air operations against the so-called Islamic State (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group, are stationed at this air base.