Military plane carrying 116 people disappears from radars in Myanmar

2017-06-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

A military plane went missing in Myanmar, Sputnik reports citing Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The plane carrying 116 people reportedly disappeared from radars on Wednesday, AFP cited Myanmar's army chief and a source in an airport.