Iran vows to retaliate amid deadly terror attacks on Tehran

2017-06-07 16:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

A senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has pledged to take revenge on the “heads of terrorists” that raided Iranian capital city, Tehran, this morning killing at least 12 citizens.

Through a Twitter post on Wednesday, Mohsen Rezai, secretary of the Iranian Expediency Council and former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said that the country would inflict a “memorable and severe” punishment on terrorists.

“A severe punishment awaits the heads of terrorists,” the IRGC general tweeted.

Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all four terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. At least 4 pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.

A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.