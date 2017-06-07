Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attacks in Iran

2017-06-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Iran.

“Turkey expresses condolences to the Iranian people over the terrorist attacks in Tehran,” the ministry said in a message.

Separate attacks shattered Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. Several pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.



A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attacks. Fars news agency issued a report, saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.

