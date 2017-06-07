Qatar negotiating supplies of drinking water with Turkey, Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Qatar has started talks with Turkey and Iran for the supplies of drinking water and agricultural products, Arab media outlets reported.

The foodstuff currently available in Qatar will suffice for four weeks, according to the report.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

