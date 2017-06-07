Global community condemns terror attacks in Iran

2017-06-07 16:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Senior politicians from various countries condemned the terrorist attacks in Tehran claimed by the ISIS terrorist group that killed at least 12 people.



France's foreign ministry, issued a statement on June 7, and strongly condemned the attacks that targeted the Iranian parliament and the Imam Khomenei ‎shrine in Tehran.



The European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini in a message offered condolences to the Iranian people over the attacks.

Mogherini, in a phone conversation with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, condemned the attacks and expressed sympathy and solidarity with Iran.



Meanwhile, the head of European Parliament Antonio Tajani said he stands in solidarity with the speaker of Iranian parliament and the Iranian people.



Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano also noted that Tehran attacks underlined the necessity for a long-term strategy against terrorism.



Norway, Russia, Pakistan, India, Oman, the UAE, Turkey, Afghanistan and Syria were also among the countries, which condemned the attacks.



"Our position on terrorism is very clear ... Any terrorist attack in any country, in any capital, directed at innocent people is something that the UAE abhors and the UAE condemns", state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told AFP.



Richard Haass, the president of the Council of Foreign Relations, a public policy think tank in US and a former top diplomat under the US ex-president, George W. Bush, wrote on his twitter that “condemnation of terrorism cannot be selective if it is to have meaning.”



Terror attacks in Tehran must be condemned as well as in Europe, he advised the US president Donald Trump.



Separate attacks shattered Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. Several pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.



A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attacks. Fars news agency issued a report, saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.