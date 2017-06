Debris of missing Myanmar military plane found in sea

2017-06-07 17:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Debris of the military plane, which disappeared from radars in Myanmar early in the day, was found in the Andaman Sea, Agence France-Presse (AFP) cited a Myanmar official.

It was earlier reported that a military plane carrying 116 people disappeared from radars in Myanmar.