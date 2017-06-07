Azercell Plus: Additional services providing new opportunities

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, leading mobile operator in the telecommunications market of Azerbaijan, has launched a new service for its subscribers in order to make their daily life more comfortable and interesting.

The new service called Azercell Plus includes additional services that meet daily needs of the subscribers. All services offered by the company are combined together for the convenience of customers and divided into different categories. Thus, Azercell Plus allows you to listen to music, to read books in different languages, to ensure the protection of devices, to control the time children spend on Internet or to watch video contents anytime and anywhere. However, this is not the complete list of opportunities provided under the service.

In order to benefit from Azercell Plus, Azercell subscribers are invited to visit www.azercell.com/plus, choose the desired service or application under each category listed, and easily install it to their devices. The list of services and applications included in Azercell Plus is constantly being extended.

It should be noted that Azercell Plus was introduced to all subscribers on 07.06.2017. Please, visit www.azercell.com/plus for more information about the service.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az