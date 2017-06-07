Zarif voices need for major consultations between Iran, Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Considering the recent developments in the region, Turkey and Iran need major consultations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Turkish journalists in Ankara June 7.

What has happened in the region causes concern, he said, adding, “Today, the region suffers from terrorism and security issues.”

Zarif noted that the June 7 terrorist attacks in Tehran will further strengthen Iran’s position in the fight against terrorism. Condemning the deadly attacks in Tehran, he described terrorism as a regional and global problem.

Separate attacks shattered Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building. The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up.

The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. Several pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.

A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.

Zarif arrived in Ankara on June 7, where he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Iran and Turkey will discuss the Qatari crisis and other regional issues during his visit.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

