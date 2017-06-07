Expert: Terrorist activity will continue in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Terror attacks in Iran will increase tension in the region, Nikita Isayev, political analyst, leader of the New Russia public and political movement, told Trend June 7.

Separate attacks shattered Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building. The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. Several pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.

A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attacks. Fars news agency issued a report, saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.

“It is very important to understand that Iran is an extremely important state not only in the Middle East, but also in the Transcaucasia, and it is natural that the terrorist threats in Iran, as in one of states guarantying security in this region, certainly undermine stability in the Transcaucasian region too,” said Isayev.

The expert thinks that the terrorist activity will continue in Iran.

Meanwhile, most likely, Iran will respond, and this will become quite dangerous for the region, he added.

Speaking about the impact of events in Iran on the country’s cooperation with regional powers in the fight against terrorism, Isayev noted that, firstly, Iran has its own worries about eliminating terrorist threats, and therefore, the country will now be more concerned about its own security.

“Secondly, Iran will take a much tougher stance in the fight against terrorism. And this tough stance can move into the phase of open military operations in various points of the region,” he added. “Thirdly, Iran, as a state that has a principled position with regard to the United States, will most likely move from tactics of expectation to offensive tactics. And this, of course, will also cause tension in the region.”

