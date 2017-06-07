Tehran terror attacks prove Iran is no terrorist threat – expert

2017-06-07 17:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The tragic events in Iran proved once again that the recent statements by US President Donald Trump that Iran is a terrorist threat to peace are groundless, Stanislav Pritchin, research fellow at the Center for Central Asia and Caucasus Studies of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Trend June 7.

He was commenting on separate attacks that shattered Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building. The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. Several pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.

A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attacks. Fars news agency issued a report, saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.

“Another point to which attention should be paid: despite the fact that until this moment, there have been no terrorist attacks in the country and the country’s security services have worked quite efficiently, today Iran suffered a blow,” said Pritchin.

According to him, today Iran is in a dangerous situation both in terms of terrorism and in terms of global confrontation that is unfolding in the Middle East.

It can be forecasted that the Iranian government will take serious anti-terrorist measures in the very near future, Pritchin noted, adding that it is difficult to predict which steps Iran will take in its foreign policy.