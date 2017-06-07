Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Iranian president

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended his condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

“We were deeply saddened and outraged by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of terror attacks in Tehran,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“This bloody incident is yet another reminder that terrorism has become evil for the entire world and that it is important to resolutely and consistently fight it in all its manifestations,” noted the Azerbaijani president.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Iran, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery. May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!” he added.