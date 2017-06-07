Senegal recalls Qatar ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Senegal said on Wednesday it would recall its ambassador in Qatar and expressed its “active solidarity” with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries which have cut ties to Qatar, Reuters Africa reports.

“Senegal has decided, from this day, Wednesday, 7 June 2017, to recall for consultations its ambassador in Qatar,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.