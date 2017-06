Azerbaijan appoints trade rep to UAE

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Elnur Aliyev has been appointed Azerbaijan’s trade representative to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a message June 7.

According to the ministry, Aliyev is Azerbaijan’s third trade representative abroad, while the first representative was appointed to Russia and the second was appointed to China.

Story still developing