IS breathing its last, says Iran Green Party

2017-06-07 19:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, June 7

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The recent twin terrorist attacks in Tehran are a sign that the “Islamic State” (aka IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group is drawing its last breath, Hossein Kanani Moqaddam, secretary general of Iran Green Party and former IRGC member, believes.

Information about the entire IS network across the world was revealed and given to security forces after the terrorist group took a hard blow recently in operations in Mosul, Iraq, Moqaddam told Trend June 7.

Therefore, he noted, it is inevitable that sooner or later their groups are attacked by security forces everywhere around the world, so they decide to carry out suicide attacks before they are caught.

Separate attacks shattered Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.

However, the regular sessions of the Parliament were not interrupted. Trend was told by Ardabil representative Hemayat Mirzadeh that he and colleagues were attending their regular sessions.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. Several pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.

A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.

According to Moqaddam, the attacks are part of “a US-Saudi plot to punish Iran” for having stood against their “bigger regional schemes”.

“The IS has met failure in Syria and Iraq where Iran has been one of the few countries fighting their terrorism. This is why they have resorted to scattered terror attacks to once more draw attention,” he said.

Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi in April said that 30 bombing plots were foiled in Iran during the past calendar year, which ended on March 20. Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani also confirmed in June 2016 that some suicide attacks had been foiled in Tehran during the holy month of Ramadan.