Shareholder changes at VTB Bank Azerbaijan

2017-06-07 19:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Ashraf Kamilov, one of shareholders of VTB Bank Azerbaijan, a subsidiary of Russia’s VTB Bank, has sold his stake in the bank’s authorized capital, said the bank’s audit report for 2016, released June 7.

Chairman of the Board of Ata Holding OJSC Adigozel Aghayev bought Kamilov’s stake of 0.01 percent in VTB Bank Azerbaijan.

Shareholders of VTB Bank Azerbaijan are the VTB Bank PJSC and Ata Holding OJSC.

VTB Bank Azerbaijan renders services to corporate business customers, small businesses and private clients.