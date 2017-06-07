Azerbaijan appoints trade rep to UAE (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Elnur Aliyev has been appointed Azerbaijan’s trade representative to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a message June 7.

According to the ministry, Aliyev is Azerbaijan’s third trade representative abroad, while the first representative was appointed to Russia and the second was appointed to China.

“The appointment of a trade representative to the UAE will play an important role in the development of trade and economic cooperation between the countries in terms of stepping up non-oil exports, promoting the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand as well as stimulating favourable business and investment climate,” the ministry said.

It will also attract investments to Azerbaijan from the UAE, said the message.