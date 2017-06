Turkish president receives Iranian FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Anadolu Agency reported June 7.

According to the report, the meeting was held at the Presidential Palace behind closed doors and lasted approximately 55 minutes.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also took part in the meeting.