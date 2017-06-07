UN Sec-Gen to visit Central Asian countries

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 7

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan June 8-13, the UN News Center said June 7.

The UN secretary-general will be on a visit to Astana June 8-9, where he will meet with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and deliver a speech at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Guterres will arrive in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand June 10, where he will meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The UN secretary-general will meet with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev in Bishkek on June 11.

Then he will visit Kyrgyzstan’s Osh to participate in the events dedicated to the tragic developments of June 2010.

Guterres will visit Tajikistan June 12 and Turkmenistan June 13 to meet both countries’ presidents.

The UN secretary-general will deliver a speech at a conference on sustainable development in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Guterres will participate in a high-level dialogue meeting in Ashgabat dedicated to the implementation of the strategy for combating terrorism in Central Asia.