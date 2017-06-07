Azerbaijani deputy FM visits Poland, mulls bilateral relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov paid a visit to Poland, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told Trend.

On June 5-6, an Azerbaijani delegation, which included officials from state structures dealing with economy, transport, energy, defense and defense industry, agriculture and railways, led by Khalaf Khalafov, was on a visit in Poland.

During the visit, the deputy foreign minister held meetings with Poland’s Secretary of State, Chief of the President’s Cabinet Krzysztof Szczerski and Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki. Bilateral relations were discussed and an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held during the meetings.

Meanwhile, members of the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with representatives of Poland’s relevant structures.

Azerbaijan’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Poland Hasan Hasanov also took part in the meetings.