Khamenei, Rouhani condemn Tehran terror attacks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei condemned terror attacks on Parliament and Imam Khomeini Shrine on June 7, saying that these "firecrackers" wouldn’t frighten Iranian nation.

Separate attacks shattered Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. Several pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran. Twelve people and six terrorists were killed.

According to official website of Khamenei, he added that the domain of terror attacks would have widened if Iran hadn’t have fought with terrorists abroad (in Iraq and Syria).

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said that the nation would become more united and would foil all ill-wishers’ plots and conspiracies with the help of its powerful security structure, IRNA reported June 7.

He offered condolences to the bereaved families of victims of recent terrorist attack in the capital, Tehran.

“The ill-wishers recruited Takfiri elements to hide their regional defeats," the president noted, adding that undoubtedly, the attack would reinforce Iran’s commitment in fighting terrorism, extremism and violence in the region.

Fighting terrorism as a collective problem needs regional and international cooperation, he added.