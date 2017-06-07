Turkmenistan to keep benefits only for socially vulnerable people

2017-06-07 22:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, noting that the system of benefits in the country has become completely ineffective, instructed to prepare proposals for cancellation of all benefits, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper said in an article June 7.

Berdimuhamedov was addressing a meeting with the leadership of the Turkmen banking and financial sectors.

“Benefits should be provided not to anybody, but only to those who really need social assistance,” he said.