Uzbekistan offers 29 mineral deposits to foreign investors

2017-06-08 09:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 8

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has offered 29 deposits of strategically important solid minerals, including 12 gold deposits to foreign investors for industrial development.

In accordance with the Uzbek government’s decree, published in the national legislation database, investors were also invited to develop eight deposits of tungsten and three deposits of uranium, iron and lithium, each.

In addition, potential foreign investors were invited to participate in the geological study of 111 sites prospective for noble, colored, black and rare earth elements.

A list of deposits and promising areas offered to foreign investors have been approved, and the criteria for their selection have been determined by the decree. One of the selection criteria is that the deposits and promising areas shouldn’t be in the long-term state programs for the development of the Uzbek mineral resources and similar programs of Navoi and Almalyk mining and smelting plants.

It is assumed that the lists of the deposits and promising areas offered to foreign investors will be updated every five years taking into account newly obtained geological information.