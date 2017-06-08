Issues of regional water use discussed in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The three-day Central Asian International Environmental Forum titled “Initiative for Cooperation on Environmental Protection and Sustainable Development in Central Asia” has ended in Ashgabat city, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The event was organized by the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Environmental Protection and Land Resources and the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC).

“Scarcity of water resources is among the extremely difficult problems of the [Central Asian] region,” said the report.

Representatives of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan spoke in favor of applying international water law and international experience of integrated management of shared water resources.

In turn, a representative of Kyrgyzstan proposed to develop economic mechanisms for water use among all the countries of the region in order to avoid risks associated with unbalanced water resources management.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources in accordance with agreed quotas from four transboundary rivers: the Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murghab.