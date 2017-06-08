Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 110 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 110 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 8.

The Armenian armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns.

The Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights and in Kamarli, Farahli, as well as Qushchu Ayrim villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in Berdavan, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district, as well as on nameless heights of Armenia’s Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in Goyali, Zamanli village of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Tagibayli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javakhirli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Qarvand, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.