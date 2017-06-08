Opening of Azerbaijan’s trading house in Ukraine to boost non-oil products’ export

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Opening of Azerbaijan’s Trading house in Ukraine will increase export of non-oil products, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev at a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko, the ministry told Trend.

At the meeting, during which the parties exchanged views on opportunities of expanding the Azerbaijan-Ukraine economic relations and cooperation, it was noted that the ties between the two countries are at a high level and the heads of these states attach special importance to the development of cooperation.

Mustafayev noted that there is a plan to open Azerbaijan’s Trading house in Ukraine.

“Opening of a Trading house will have significance in increasing the export of non-oil products to Ukraine and expanding the trade. Azerbaijan is a transit hub of the region and is implementing big projects in this sphere; A Coordination council on transit freight traffic operates in order to increase the efficiency of transit traffic. Ukraine can benefit from transit opportunities of Azerbaijan, including the potential of the Baku International Sea Trade Port,” said the Azerbaijani minister.

It was also noted that the work conducted by Azerbaijan in the field of creating the pharmaceutical industry, specialized Pirallahi industrial park and the country’s rich experience in the sphere of chemistry create big opportunities for cooperation with Ukraine in this area. Noting that several Ukrainian companies show interest in Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical industry and meetings were held for this purpose, Mustafayev emphasized that Ukrainian companies can benefit from opportunities created for investors in Azerbaijan’s industrial parks.

Sharing opinions with regard to opportunities for expanding the cooperation in various fields, Ambassador Mishchenko said that Ukrainians are interested in therapeutic opportunities of Naftalan just like tourists from Azerbaijan come to Truskavets with the purpose of treatment.

The envoy noted that the relevant information about that has already been presented to Ukraine’s tourism companies.

Noting the expansion of trade relations between the two countries, mutual growth of export, the diplomat said that Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is known enough in Ukraine and filling stations of the Azerbaijani company may be used for promotion of Azerbaijani products.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the issues of expanding trade relations, investments and other issues of mutual interest.