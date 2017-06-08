Turkey to provide Qatar with food

Turkey will provide Qatar with food, Turkish media outlets reported June 8.

It is expected that a special delegation from Qatar will visit Turkey to discuss this issue soon, according to the report.

Earlier, Arab media outlets reported that the foodstuff available in Qatar will suffice for four weeks and that Qatar started talks with Turkey and Iran for the supplies of drinking water and agricultural products.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

